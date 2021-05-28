Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gautier, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Gautier

Posted by 
Gautier (MS) Weather Channel
Gautier (MS) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GAUTIER, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gautier. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Gautier (MS) Weather Channel

Gautier (MS) Weather Channel

Gautier, MS
172
Followers
493
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gautier, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Prospect, ORPosted by
Prospect Today

Tuesday sun alert in Prospect — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PROSPECT, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prospect. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.