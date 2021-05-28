Cancel
Silver Springs, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Silver Springs

Silver Springs (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Springs: Friday, May 28: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then patchy fog during night; Saturday, May 29: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Silver Springs, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(SILVER SPRINGS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silver Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.