Timmonsville, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Timmonsville

Timmonsville (SC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Timmonsville: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Timmonsville (SC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Timmonsville (SC) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Timmonsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(TIMMONSVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Timmonsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.