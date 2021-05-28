Sorrento Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sorrento: Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;