Bottineau County, ND

Freeze Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT/7 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing and will continue to rise this morning. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov
