Dunnellon, FL

Dunnellon Daily Weather Forecast

Dunnellon (FL) Weather Channel
Dunnellon (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Dunnellon: Friday, May 28: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Saturday, May 29: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Dunnellon

(DUNNELLON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dunnellon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.