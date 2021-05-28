Cancel
Mcalester, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mcalester

Mcalester (OK) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Mcalester: Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Latimer County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Periodic showers and thunderstorms will spread across southeast Oklahoma tonight through Thursday. The most likely time frame for widespread heavy rains currently appears to be Tuesday through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely with isolated amounts of 6 to 7 inches possible. * Flash flooding and larger main-stem river flooding will be possible. Moderate to major river flooding is possible across parts of southeast Oklahoma.