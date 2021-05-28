Thunder Hawk Weather Forecast
THUNDER HAWK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
