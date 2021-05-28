Cancel
Rose, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rose

Rose Dispatch
 18 days ago

ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aEWDzdl00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rose Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

