4-Day Weather Forecast For Rose
ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
