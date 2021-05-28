Lily Bay Township Daily Weather Forecast
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
