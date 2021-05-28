Cancel
Lily Bay Township, ME

Lily Bay Township Daily Weather Forecast

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aEWDyl200

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

