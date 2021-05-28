Cancel
Lawson, AR

A rainy Friday in Lawson — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Lawson Voice
 18 days ago

(LAWSON, AR) Friday is set to be rainy in Lawson, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEWDxsJ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lawson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

