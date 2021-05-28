A rainy Friday in Lawson — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(LAWSON, AR) Friday is set to be rainy in Lawson, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawson:

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.