Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.