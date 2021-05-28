Cancel
Grand Rapids, ND

Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Bulletin
 18 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0aEWDwza00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Rapids, ND
ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

