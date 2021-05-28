4-Day Weather Forecast For Clayton Lake
CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while areas of frost during night
- High 52 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 59 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.