Winton, MN

Weather Forecast For Winton

Winton News Beat
Winton News Beat
 18 days ago

WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aEWDqhE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winton News Beat

Winton News Beat

Winton, MN
With Winton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Winton, MN
