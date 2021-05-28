Weather Forecast For Winton
WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
