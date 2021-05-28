Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victory, VT

Jump on Victory’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Victory News Alert
Victory News Alert
 18 days ago

(VICTORY, VT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Victory Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Victory:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aEWDpoV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Victory News Alert

Victory News Alert

Victory, VT
0
Followers
74
Post
83
Views
ABOUT

With Victory News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victory, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Victory, VTPosted by
Victory News Alert

Victory’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Victory: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;