Jump on Victory’s rainy forecast today

(VICTORY, VT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Victory Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Victory:

Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night High 55 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 58 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.