Santa Nella, CA

Santa Nella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 18 days ago

SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7IHO_0aEWDnIH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Nella, CA
ABOUT

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Santa Nella, CA
