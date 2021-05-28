Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandy Valley, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sandy Valley

Posted by 
Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 18 days ago

SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEWDlWp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley, NV
10
Followers
74
Post
577
Views
ABOUT

With Sandy Valley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy Valley, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sandy Valley, NVPosted by
Sandy Valley Daily

Saturday sun alert in Sandy Valley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sandy Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!