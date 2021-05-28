Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Primrose

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 18 days ago

PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aEWDke600

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
10
Followers
75
Post
177
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Primrose, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Primrose is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(PRIMROSE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Primrose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.