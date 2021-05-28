Daily Weather Forecast For Primrose
PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
