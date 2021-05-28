Daily Weather Forecast For Primrose

PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



