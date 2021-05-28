Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Grove, OR

Pine Grove is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Pine Grove Today
Pine Grove Today
 18 days ago

(PINE GROVE, OR) A sunny Friday is here for Pine Grove, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pine Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aEWDjlN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pine Grove Today

Pine Grove Today

Pine Grove, OR
4
Followers
58
Post
41
Views
ABOUT

With Pine Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Grove, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pine Grove, ORPosted by
Pine Grove Today

House hunt Pine Grove: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Riverhouse on the Deschutes! Steeped in tradition of steelhead, dryline and drift boats, this home has incredible connection to the river. Commanding views of the Deschutes greet you from every room. The Riverhouse features 3 bedrooms plus loft, 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchen, expansive decks on both levels with lock capability as well as a heated workshop. The oversized detached 2 car garage is ample for boats, cars, rods, and toys, parking for 4 vehicles. Only 1/2 hour to cross country skiing and snowmobiling, 1 hour to Mt Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge, with no ski traffic.The Riverhouse is a licensed B&B. Don't miss this rare opportunity!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ryan Buccola, RE/MAX Key Properties at 541-728-0033</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwb2YlMjBDZW50cmFsJTIwT3JlZ29uLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1MU0NPUi0yMDE5MDc3NjElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Entertaining awaits with this multi-level custom home overlooking the Deschutes River inCentral OR. Move in ready 2 bdrm/2bath/2 office layout for work from home lifestyle. Highspeed fiber optic internet (100+mbs), composite decking, central/zonal HVAC, plenty of natural light, 180 degree view, vaulted ceiling. Amenities within a short distance. 2.5 hours to Portland Intl., 45 minutes to Mt. Hood, 5-10 minutes to steelhead fishing, white water rafting, hiking and all outdoor adventures.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Rensing, Realty Solutions, LLC at 503-292-4336</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmVnaW9uYWwlMjBNdWx0aXBsZSUyMExpc3RpbmclMjBTZXJ2aWNlcy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1STUxTT1ItMjEzNDIxOTklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Sunny Skies and Fresh Air-Plenty of Social Distancing. Perfect work/school from home set up with lighting speed internet! 2 master suites, plus a 3rd bedroom and large open living area with plenty of natural light! Get outside and distance along the Deschutes River, White River and the Mt. Hood National Forest. Enjoy small town living with big city benefits, less than 2 hours from Portland and Bend! Investors-Home is currently rented @$1700/month!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ellie Webb, Columbia River Properties at 541-296-1026</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>