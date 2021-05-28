Cancel
Pacific House News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Pacific House

Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 18 days ago

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) A sunny Friday is here for Pacific House, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pacific House:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aEWDise00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

