Oreana Post

Oreana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 18 days ago

OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aEWDfET00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

