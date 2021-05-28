Oreana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
