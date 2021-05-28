Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newell Today

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newell

Posted by 
Newell Today
Newell Today
 18 days ago

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEWDeLk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newell Today

Newell Today

Newell, CA
3
Followers
68
Post
147
Views
ABOUT

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
Related