Daily Weather Forecast For New Shoreham
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while heavy rain during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Saturday, May 29
Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 55 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
