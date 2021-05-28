Cancel
New Shoreham News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For New Shoreham

 18 days ago

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEWDdT100

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while heavy rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 45 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 55 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Shoreham, RI
With New Shoreham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Weather#Shoreham#Heavy Rain#Newsbreak#Nws
