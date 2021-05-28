Daily Weather Forecast For New Post
NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
