Daily Weather Forecast For New Post

NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 61 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.