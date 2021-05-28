Cancel
New Haven, WY

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in New Haven

New Haven Bulletin
 18 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, WY) Friday is set to be rainy in New Haven, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Haven:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEWDZsz00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New Haven Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Haven is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(NEW HAVEN, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Haven. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!