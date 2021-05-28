Take advantage of a rainy Friday in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, WY) Friday is set to be rainy in New Haven, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Haven:

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.