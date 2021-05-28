Usher expecting second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

"Usher is expecting his fourth child, his second with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Usher is going to be a dad of four.

The 42-year-old singer is expecting his fourth child, his second with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

People reported the news Thursday after Usher and Goicoechea attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which Usher hosted. Goicoechea showed her baby bump in a fitted black gown.

Usher's rep confirmed the pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight.

Usher and Goicoechea have a daughter, Sovereign Bo, who was born in September. Usher also has two sons, Usher V, 13, and Naviyd Ely, 12, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Usher told ET earlier this week that welcoming Sovereign was a "silver lining" for his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Me and Jenn are very, very happy to celebrate this period in life. Sovereign was really, like, the silver lining for us, and for a lot of people who had new babies this year," the singer said.

"There's been a lot of loss, so really happy to just be celebrating life," he added.

Usher is expected to release his ninth studio album, Confessions 2, this year. The album features the single "Bad Habits," released in September.