Mesita Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
