Mesita, NM

Mesita Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mesita Updates
Mesita Updates
 18 days ago

MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aEWDTad00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mesita, NM
With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

