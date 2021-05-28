Child Writes Letter Asking Bills QB Josh Allen For Only One Thing

Record: 13 - 3 (2) WR: Stefon Diggs WR3; Cole Beasley WR26; Gabriel Davis WR56; John Brown* WR83. The Bills ran the ball on just 39.7% of their offensive plays in 2020, down from 45.7% and 46.4% in the previous two seasons. And 7% of their total rushes were scrambles by Allen. This team went from a relatively high-volume rushing game to a relatively low-volume one basically overnight as they leaned into Allen's improvements as a passer to fuel their offense. They also continue to ask Allen to make fewer downfield throws, as his average depth of target fell from 11.0 in 2018 to 8.5 yards in 2020. Adding in easier, higher-percentage throws is a good way to help your QB and to move the ball without having to rely on an inefficient running game, and it will be interesting to see how much, if at all, the Bills revert to a run-centric approach.