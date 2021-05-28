Weather Forecast For Laird

LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



