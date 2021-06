What better way to transition to a post-pandemic life with none other than a playlist of empowering songs. We have experienced a lot this past year so listening to some music with powerful, uplifting messages is a sure way to bring buenas vibras into our lives. Artists like Bad Bunny always make us want to dance with classic reggaeton beats and lyrics touching on equality. Selena Gomez recently embraced her Latin roots through her music with the release of her Spanish album and the track “Adios” is a must-listen. We have put together a playlist of 10 songs with great beats and even better lyrics that you will love to help kickstart Summer 2021.