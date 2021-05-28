Photos: Flags placed in Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wouldn’t it be nice to park your car for free? That’s something many of us think of when we roll up to a parking meter in the DMV. Well, some Metro employees in Montgomery County have figured out a way to get free parking, and they’re using invalid disabled parking placards to do it. That’s what the 7News I-Team uncovered after a two-month investigation looking at Metro workers who park outside a bus garage in Bethesda, Maryland.