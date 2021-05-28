Cancel
Arlington County, VA

Photos: Flags placed in Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day

WSB-TV Atlanta
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlington Cemetery flags ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: A service member walks through Arlington National Cemetery carrying small American Flags for the “Flags In” ceremony ahead of the Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. For the first time in 20 years, members from all joint services worked to place flags at each of the 260,000 headstones in the cemetery. Arlington Cemetery recently announced they would be relaxing the visitor restrictions imposed at the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has affected ceremonies and traditions over the last year. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

