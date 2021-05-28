Cancel
Hite, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hite

Hite Dispatch
 18 days ago

HITE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aEWDDiF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hite Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

