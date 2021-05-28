Cancel
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For Halls Crossing

Posted by 
Halls Crossing News Flash
 18 days ago

HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aEWD8Nr00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Halls Crossing, UT
ABOUT

With Halls Crossing News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

