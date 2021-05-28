Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenhorn, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Greenhorn

Posted by 
Greenhorn News Flash
Greenhorn News Flash
 18 days ago

GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEWD5jg00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 52 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn, OR
2
Followers
67
Post
167
Views
ABOUT

With Greenhorn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenhorn, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related