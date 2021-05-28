Gundam SEED's Film Sequel, New Game, New Manga Confirmed

Netflix has confirmed that the world of the Belmonts isn't over as the streaming service has taken the opportunity during Geeked Week to chat with Powerhouse Animation, as the studio has revealed that a new Castlevania series is in the works. On top of this confirmation, Powerhouse also let fans know that the series will be revolving around the characters that were made popular in both Castlevania Rondo Of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night with Richter Belmont and Maria, which most likely will see Alucard return to the series as well.