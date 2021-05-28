Gundam SEED's Film Sequel, New Game, New Manga Confirmed
The Bandai Namco Group announced the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative during the opening ceremony for the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai on Friday. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime next year, and it will have several parts. Headlining the initiative is the previously announced film project (confirmed as being in production now) that serves as a sequel to the television series. The staff, led by returning director Mitsuo Fukuda, will announce the opening date and other details in the future.www.animenewsnetwork.com