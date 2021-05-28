Cancel
Gundam SEED's Film Sequel, New Game, New Manga Confirmed

By May 28, 19:29
Anime News Network
Cover picture for the articleThe Bandai Namco Group announced the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative during the opening ceremony for the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai on Friday. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime next year, and it will have several parts. Headlining the initiative is the previously announced film project (confirmed as being in production now) that serves as a sequel to the television series. The staff, led by returning director Mitsuo Fukuda, will announce the opening date and other details in the future.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitsuo Fukuda
Person
Takanori Nishikawa
