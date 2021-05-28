Cancel
Genoa, AR

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 18 days ago

(GENOA, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Genoa Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Genoa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aEWCzX800

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

