Science

Multimedia Gallery

National Science Foundation (press release)
 22 days ago

Bioengineers create pH-sensing gut bacteria to diagnose inflammatory bowel disease. Hi, I'm Mo with the NSF -- the U.S. National Science Foundation. Have you ever driven down a nearly empty street cruising through green light after green light? Feeling like the luckiest driver on four wheels? Only to have a vehicle on a side road approach your very next intersection triggering traffic light sensors, turning your light red, and ultimately ending your momentum?

nsf.gov
#Bacteria#Rice University#Multimedia Gallery#Nsf
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Diseases & Treatmentspulmonaryhypertensionnews.com

Multimedia for Pulmonary Hypertension

Here you will find our collection of multimedia produced for Pulmonary Hypertension News. Listen to the latest episodes and follow us on SoundCloud for more. In his “Ultimate Pulmonary Wellness Podcast” series produced for Pulmonary Hypertension News, pulmonary specialist Dr. Noah Greenspan discusses a variety of issues related to pulmonary diseases, including PH over 12 episodes.
PhysicsAPS physics

Entanglement dualities in supersymmetry

We derive a general relation between the bosonic and fermionic entanglement in the ground states of supersymmetric quadratic Hamiltonians. For this, we construct canonical identifications between bosonic and fermionic subsystems. Our derivation relies on a unified framework to describe both bosonic and fermionic Gaussian states in terms of so-called linear complex structures.
Collegesdecaturradio.com

Millikin University to Offer New Multimedia Communication Degree Program

In today’s multimedia age, it is essential for professional communicators to engage in all sides of the publishing process, crafting messages from the written word to web design, video and audio media to be an effective storyteller. To help prepare creative multimedia professionals, Millikin University’s College of Fine Arts has...
Sciencemauinow.com

World’s Deepest Cabled Ocean Observatory at UH Celebrates 10 Years of Seafloor Data

The world’s deepest cabled observatory — the University of Hawaiʻi’s ALOHA Cabled Observatory — celebrated 10 years of continuously providing data directly from the seafloor to shore-based scientists. During the milestone cruise on June 6, researchers and students participating in the Research Experience for Undergraduates joined the deep-sea action via...
Houston, TXcechouston.org

National Wildlife Refuge System seeks Multimedia Intern

The National Wildlife Refuge System is seeking a Multimedia Intern to work with Houston Community Partnerships & Engagement staff to develop digital media products for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Southwest Region, including Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Duties include creating videos and other digital media/outreach tools to highlight wildlife conservation successes and challenges in the Southwest Region; developing graphics and infographics; and helping build and maintain a multimedia library. This position will serve a four-state area but will be based out of Houston. The expected dates of the internship are August 9, 2021 to February 6, 2022. For full job description and application instructions, visit thesca.org.
Cancersfari.org

Hiroaki Kiyokawa, M.D., Ph.D.

Hiroaki Kiyokawa is professor of pharmacology at the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University. He is a molecular biologist who has been studying posttranslational modifications, including phosphorylation and ubiquitination, over three decades. After receiving his M.D. and Ph.D. at Osaka University Medical School, Japan, he moved to the United States...
Energy Industryyale.edu

Diana Qiu Wins DoE, NSF Grants for Exitons Research

For projects that aim to get a better understanding of excitons, Prof. Diana Qiu has won grants from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). For her proposal to develop ways to better predict the behavior of excitons - a critical step to developing more...
Sciencerdworldonline.com

NSF announces major investment in spectroscopy to advance critical imaging technologies

The U.S. National Science Foundation is advancing biomolecular research through the establishment of a geographically distributed Network for Advanced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. This investment of $40 million is made through NSF’s Mid-Scale Research Infrastructure II program, an NSF-wide effort to meet the research community’s needs for modern research infrastructure to support science and engineering research.
Internetarxiv.org

Predicting Knowledge Gain during Web Search based on Multimedia Resource Consumption

Christian Otto, Ran Yu, Georg Pardi, Johannes von Hoyer, Markus Rokicki, Anett Hoppe, Peter Holtz, Yvonne Kammerer, Stefan Dietze, Ralph Ewerth. In informal learning scenarios the popularity of multimedia content, such as video tutorials or lectures, has significantly increased. Yet, the users' interactions, navigation behavior, and consequently learning outcome, have not been researched extensively. Related work in this field, also called search as learning, has focused on behavioral or text resource features to predict learning outcome and knowledge gain. In this paper, we investigate whether we can exploit features representing multimedia resource consumption to predict of knowledge gain (KG) during Web search from in-session data, that is without prior knowledge about the learner. For this purpose, we suggest a set of multimedia features related to image and video consumption. Our feature extraction is evaluated in a lab study with 113 participants where we collected data for a given search as learning task on the formation of thunderstorms and lightning. We automatically analyze the monitored log data and utilize state-of-the-art computer vision methods to extract features about the seen multimedia resources. Experimental results demonstrate that multimedia features can improve KG prediction. Finally, we provide an analysis on feature importance (text and multimedia) for KG prediction.
Philadelphia, PAdrexel.edu

Faculty Highlights: Recent Grants and Awards

Last term, Drexel University faculty were recognized for their scholarly research and professional contributions and recognitions. This update offers a snapshot of recent activity, courtesy of the Office of the Provost. Sponsored Research. Simon Danner, PhD, assistant professor of neurobiology and anatomy in the College of Medicine, was awarded a...
SciencePhys.org

Researchers reveal the inner workings of a viral DNA-packaging motor

Researchers have discovered the inner workings of the molecular motor that packages genetic material into double-stranded DNA viruses. The advance provides insight into a critical step in the reproduction cycle of viruses such as pox, herpes and adenoviruses. It could also inspire researchers creating microscopic machines based on naturally occurring biomotors.
Scienceuga.edu

UGA's Art Edison leads $40M grant for NMR network

Researchers all over the world will have access to the University of Georgia’s expertise in nuclear magnetic resonance, or NMR, thanks to a new infrastructure funded by a $40 million grant from the National Science Foundation. The Network for Advanced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, or NAN, will allow researchers to access...
ScienceEurekAlert

Giant quantum tornados in a hybrid light-matter system give insight into complex physical phenomena

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Researchers from Skoltech and their colleagues from the UK have managed to create a stable giant vortex in interacting polariton condensates, addressing a known challenge in quantized fluid dynamics. The findings open possibilities in creating uniquely structured coherent light sources and exploring many-body physics under unique extreme conditions. The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.
Chemistrybioengineer.org

Inducing and tuning spin interactions in layered material

Magnetic-spin interactions that allow spin-manipulation by electrical control allow potential applications in energy-efficient spintronic devices. An antisymmetric exchange known as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions (DMI) is vital to form various chiral spin textures, such as skyrmions, and permits their potential application in energy-efficient spintronic devices. Published this week, a Chinese-Australia collaboration has...
Earth ScienceUC Santa Cruz

Hydrologist Margaret Zimmer wins NSF CAREER Award

Margaret Zimmer, assistant professor of Earth and planetary sciences, has received a Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support her research on the role of Earth’s subsurface in regulating the water cycle. Zimmer’s Watershed Hydrology lab studies the pathways water takes through landscapes,...
HealthEurekAlert

NIH awards $38 million to improve utility of polygenic risk scores in diverse populations

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will fund grants totaling $38 million over five years to develop methods that will improve the way that polygenic risk scores can be used to predict disease in diverse communities. Polygenic risk scores, often referred to as PRS, are a genetic estimate of a person's risk for specific diseases. Researchers and clinicians calculate polygenic risk scores by comparing the genomic data of people with and without a particular disease.
ScienceCornell University

Magneto-thermal imaging brings synchrotron capabilities to the lab

Coming soon to a lab tabletop near you: a method of magneto-thermal imaging that offers nanoscale and picosecond resolution previously available only in synchrotron facilities. This innovation in spatial and temporal resolution will give researchers extraordinary views into the magnetic properties of a range of materials, from metals to insulators,...
Scienceamericanscientist.org

Scientists Reflect about Ethics and Trust

Over the past six years, the Scientific Virtues Project has queried 1,100 scientists about the values that they consider critical to research integrity. What follows are illustrative examples, drawn from more than 500 hours of interviews, of their thoughts on the relationship between scientific virtues and trust. An initial account was published in An Instinct for Truth: Curiosity and the Moral Character of Science, by Robert T. Pennock (MIT Press, 2019), and forthcoming papers will expand this analysis to guide future training and collaboration. Additional information about the study is available online.
CollegesEurekAlert

Harvard professor Eugene Demler wins Hamburg Prize for Theoretical Physics

Harvard professor Eugene Demler was awarded this year's Hamburg Prize for Theoretical Physics by the Joachim Herz Foundation, the Wolfgang Pauli Centre, and the University of Hamburg. The prize, which is awarded for outstanding research achievements in theoretical physics, goes to Demler for his work on quantum fluids and solids,...
Chemistryndsu.edu

NDSU researchers’ paper featured as journal cover story

Mukund Sibi, University Distinguished Professor of chemistry and biochemistry, and Andriy Voronov, professor of coatings and polymeric materials, recently published a paper in ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering. Sibi and Voronov’s work is titled “Evaluation of 3-Allyl-5-vinylveratrole in Latex Copolymerization with an Acrylic Monomer from High Oleic Soybean Oil” and...