Niall Horan would only want 1D reunion if everyone was 'completely' up for it

Gone are the days of lectures and midterm papers, but one thing that has stayed with you since college is your close-knit friend group. Your college crew was there for every late-night study session and meeting up at the local diner for burgers and fries on campus. Now that you’re all fully vaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s safe to travel, you’re planning a much-needed reunion. Whether it’s an official gathering or a random get-together, you need Instagram captions for college reunion pics, when you’re meeting up with friends after a long time apart.