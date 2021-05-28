Niall Horan would only want 1D reunion if everyone was 'completely' up for it
Niall Horan would only want to be part of a One Direction reunion if everyone was "completely" up for it. The Irish star has admitted he has no idea when the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers - also comprising Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - will have the chance to be in the same room to discuss getting the band back together, because they are all so committed to their solo ventures.