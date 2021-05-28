‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Joins FX Pilot ‘The Spook Who Sat by the Door’

The 2020 pandemic affected a lot of things in the world of entertainment. Some known, some not known until much later. For example, many program had to have their seasons cut short due to lockdown restrictions. Then when they came back, they had shorter seasons than they usually would. But another department that was affected was that of voice acting. Because without having certain studios available to them, voice actors either had to wait to record their lines, or, record them in complete isolation. Which is what happened with the Pixar film Luca.