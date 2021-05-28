Dot Lake Daily Weather Forecast
DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread Snow Showers
- High 31 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night
- High 39 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 43 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 45 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
