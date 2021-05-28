Cancel
Dot Lake, AK

Dot Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Dot Lake Dispatch
Dot Lake Dispatch
 18 days ago

DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aEWCrTK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread Snow Showers

    • High 31 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 39 °F, low 32 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 43 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 45 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dot Lake, AK
