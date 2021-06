Everybody is quite aware of the most skeptical music show judge Simon Cowell. Well, the audience as well UK’s most popular show, Britain’s Got Talent was missing him in his absenteeism. He was absent from the screens in the UK because of his back injury which happened due to him falling off his electric bike at his house in Malibu last year in August. It was announced previously that the most watched show, Britain’s Got Talent, will not be held this year in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the diversity star Ashley Banjo filling in for Simon Cowell but Simon did return for the America’s Got Talent panel later this year.