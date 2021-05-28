Cancel
Delhi, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi

Delhi Today
Delhi Today
DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aEWCo4N00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

