4-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi
DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.