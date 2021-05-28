4-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi

DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 53 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 81 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



