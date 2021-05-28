Cancel
Clifton, NY

Friday rain in Clifton: Ideas to make the most of it

Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 18 days ago

(CLIFTON, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clifton Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0aEWCjek00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain and snow during night

    • High 51 °F, low 35 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clifton, NY
With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

