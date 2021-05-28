Daily Weather Forecast For Coldfoot
COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly Cloudy
- High 42 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 48 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
