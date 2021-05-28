Daily Weather Forecast For Coldfoot

COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly Cloudy High 42 °F, low 25 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain and snow showers during night High 48 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 40 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 58 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



