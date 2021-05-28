Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Guest comment: Why smartphone filmmaking is here to stay

Screendaily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven the lockdown cloud had some silver linings. One of them was the smartphone coming of age in filmmaking. Primetime TV shows were shot entirely remotely on smartphones (such as ITV’s A Very British Lockdown); streamers commissioned smartphone films from top movie directors (such as Gurinder Chada’s film for Homemade on Netflix); film students banged up in tiny apartments reached for their phones as a creative outlet in grim circumstances and some of the most creative filmmaking around emerged from new mobile-centric digital platforms.

www.screendaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Steven Soderbergh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Itv#Iphone#Shine Tv#Live U Developed#Facetime#Ibc#Hunted Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Netflix
Related
NFLPremiumBeat.com

Filmmaking Trends: Why Shallow Focus Cinematography Is Here to Stay

Everything you need to know about that shallow depth of field look, and why it’s more than a trend at this point. For better or worse, the human experience is now one that is viewed almost exclusively from our tiny smartphone screens. It’s how we keep up with family members. It’s how we share our personal stories. And, more often than not, it’s how we watch our television shows and movies.
Cell PhonesRaindance

Smartphone Filmmaking Certificate Level II Toronto

Your break out film is in your pocket. This Smartphone II Filmmaking Certificate gets participants right to the heart of a polished and professional short film. Taught by passionate, professional filmmaker, George D’Amato, whose stunning visual eye was honed as a feature film director in Hollywood. George is also a commercial director with the biggest brands in the world under his belt.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood and new episodes of the TV series Lupin and Too Hot to Handle are among the highly anticipated titles set to hit Netflix next month. Originally set to be released...
ScienceDiscover Mag

7 Science Fiction Movies on Netflix to Watch This Summer

(Credit: Tithi Luadthong/Shutterstock) Sci-fi movies are an escape from reality, which is what makes them guilty pleasures and box office hits. Whether it is sci-fi horror, sci-fi action or sci-fi comedy, there is a little something for everyone these days. This season, Netflix has gone above and beyond to make...
Moviesmerrillfotonews.com

Movie Reviews

Infinite (Now streaming on Netflix) Rated PG-13 – For language, violence, and adult themes. Imagine reincarnation is real, imagine that there are some out there that can remember not only their past lives, but the skills they learned in other lives, and there you have the premise of Infinite. Mark...
MoviesMercury News

New movies: Does ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ sequel hit the mark?

This week it’s best look to the indies (“Sublet,” “Gaia,” “12 Mighty Orphans” “Censor” and “The Sparks Brothers”) along with Pixar’s lovely “Luca” for your movie entertainment. Hollywood fails us with two star-filled big releases that emerge as contenders for the worst of the year. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife”: Sequels...
WorldSFGate

How 'The Serpent' Star Tahar Rahim Let Go of the 'Dark Energy' From Playing a Serial Killer

No doubt playing a serial killer could really mess with one’s psyche. Just ask Tahar Rahim. The actor portrays real-life 1970s French murderer Charles Sobhraj in Netflix’s eight-episode “The Serpent.” When they first began shooting, he thought he was able to leave the work behind him when he went home at the end of the day. “I needed a workout to let it out, all of this dark energy has to get out of my body, out of myself,” Rahim, 39, tells me on Wednesday’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, adding, “I needed to relax and the only way I found was to work out.”
Moviescrimereads.com

‘The Limey’: How Steven Soderbergh Subverted the Classic Revenge Film

A silver-haired man in a black jacket prowls the arid streets of Los Angeles, shouting in indecipherable cockney, brandishing a large silver pistol at anyone who gives him grief. His name is Wilson, and he’s a British ex-con with a reputation for serious violence. He wants to kill whoever murdered his daughter, Jenny. He thinks a record producer named Terry Valentine is responsible.
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Thriller Movies on Netflix

The best thrillers on Netflix include plenty of original movies, along with award-winning favorites and some hidden gems. Here are 10 of the greatest thriller movies available to stream on Netflix. Best Thrillers on Netflix. Cop Car. A couple of small-town kids taking a joyride in a police cruiser amounts...
AnimalsTree Hugger

Why Filmmakers Gave Guinea Pigs Their Own Documentary

Little creatures with oversized personalities, guinea pigs are funny, curious, and make all sorts of interesting noises. So fascinated with these curious pint-sized pets, film directors (and guinea pig owners) Olympia Stone and Suzanne Mitchell teamed up to make a documentary about them. Premiering now at this year’s San Francisco...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Awards HQ June 14: Netflix Bloopers, Banff World Media Fest, TikTok Emmy Plans, Ted Danson/Tina Fey Summit

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is June 14, 2021, which means it’s 3 days until nomination-round voting starts on June 17; 11 days until the Daytime Emmys telecast on June 25; 14 days until nomination-round voting ends on June 28; 29 days until nominations are announced on July 13; 66 days until final-round voting starts on Aug. 19; and 97 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Link Tank: Netflix Drops Trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake Starring Karen Gillan

Netflix’s upcoming assassin movie starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey, Gunpowder Milkshake, looks incredibly promising in its new trailer. “Hollywood loves an assassin movie—the melodramatic revenge plots, stylized fighting sequences, and potential for a full-blown franchise. Some turn out to be disappointing (like last year’s Ava), but others turn out to be sleek and incredibly watchable, like the John Wick movies. This summer, Netflix is releasing its own assassin saga and, cutesy name aside, Gunpowder Milkshake does not appear to be messing around.”
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on June 14

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, June 14 begins the week with consistency, as Monday's list is nearly identical to Sunday's. Over the weekend, NBC's sci-fi drama Manifest took off and landed in first, knocking last week's champ Sweet Tooth down to second. The French crime caper series Lupin peaks in third place following the release of the second half of Season 1, followed by Cocomelon and Lucifer.
TV Showsthebrag.com

Here’s everything leaving Netflix Australia in July

Whilst the weather is grim it is our moral obligation to stay indoors and binge-watch films and television series until our bums are numb. There are unfortunately a bunch of stellar films and TV shows set to leave Netflix Australia next month, so make sure you check em out before you’re subject to the awful fate of trawling through 123movies.com.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix just added six new movies and TV series this Thursday. It’s an even split of the two mediums, too, as three of the fresh titles are films and the other half are shows. The highlights include an original flick that’s getting rave reviews and the second season of a popular international drama.
Minoritiestalesbuzz.com

Gabrielle Union Praises A Model, Filmmaker And Actress – See The Message Here

Gabrielle Union just praised a model, filmmaker and actress – check out the post that she dropped on her social media account below. ‘Today’s #WCW is the glowing actress, model, filmmaker, and LGBTQ+ activist Jari Jones! Jari was not only featured as one of the 9 models for Calvin Klein’s Pride campaign last year, but was also the first Black trans woman to have a film she produced competing in the Cannes Film Festival. Jari is unapologetically herself, which is why she is her voice and passion are an essential piece to the discussions around Black Lives Matter and queer rights,’ Gaby wrote.
Cell Phonescascadebusnews.com

The Reasons Why Smartphone Applications Are So Popular

If you use a smartphone then the likelihood is that it is full of various different applications, or apps as they are more commonly known, that have a whole range of different uses and purposes. In fact, the latest data shows that the average smartphone user interfaces with 30 separate apps each and every month.
TV & Videoscelebritypage.com

Netflix's Newest Animated Film 'Wish Dragon' Is Now Available

Animated masterpiece Wish Dragon debuted in China in January of 2021, but up until last weekend American viewers have had no way of watching it. Now the film is available internationally, with an English-language release in addition to the original Chinese version. Written and directed by Chris Appelhans in his...