Guest comment: Why smartphone filmmaking is here to stay
Even the lockdown cloud had some silver linings. One of them was the smartphone coming of age in filmmaking. Primetime TV shows were shot entirely remotely on smartphones (such as ITV's A Very British Lockdown); streamers commissioned smartphone films from top movie directors (such as Gurinder Chada's film for Homemade on Netflix); film students banged up in tiny apartments reached for their phones as a creative outlet in grim circumstances and some of the most creative filmmaking around emerged from new mobile-centric digital platforms.