With Trent Grisham continuing to perform at a high level (when healthy) with the San Diego Padres, the November 2019 swap that sent Grisham and Zach Davies to the West Coast in exchange for Luis Urias and Eric Lauer continues to be a topic of conversation. Urias has been doing his part to ease the sting of watching Grisham blossom in San Diego. A new approach has helped the infielder hit for more power and post a 104 wRC+. The same cannot be said of Lauer, who has posted a ghastly 7.15 ERA in 39 innings for the Crew across parts of two seasons. That number is inflated by a horrific showing last year, when he coughed up 16 earned runs in just 11 innings of work. However, Lauer has had poor results yet again this year: an unsightly 4.82 ERA and 5.47 FIP.