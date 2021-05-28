Daily Weather Forecast For Cima
CIMA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
