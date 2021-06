Fashion writers have long waxed poetic about the best and most fashion-forward ways to tuck your top into your bottoms. Queer Eye’s Tan France introduced the unflappable French tuck a few years ago. And, of course, the all-around tuck has always been a foolproof styling hack that fashion connoisseurs love to pull out of the handbook. Both of these methods certainly are tried-and-true ways to zhuzh up your looks, but for those who feel like they don’t pack the sartorial punch you’re searching for, try the half-tuck. Tessa Thompson just showed everyone how easy it is to pull off this particular look, too.