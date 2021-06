FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF)- A California-based self driving technology company has opened a facility in Alliance Texas. TuSimple wanted to open a facility in DFW to support the continued expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network. The new facility will extend the company’s autonomous operations eastward, and allow for autonomous operations in the Texas Triangle, which includes Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The new purpose-built facility not only expands the company’s footprint, but will help meet the growing demand of shippers, carriers and fleets for access to safe, reliable and low-cost autonomous capacity.