Bingham, NM

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Bingham Voice
Bingham Voice
 18 days ago

(BINGHAM, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bingham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bingham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aEWCFN400

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bingham Voice

Bingham Voice

Bingham, NM
ABOUT

With Bingham Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

